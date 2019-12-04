|
OCALA - Franklin B. Perkins Sr., 79, transitioned to be with the Lord Nov. 24, 2019, at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Wake services will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Ramah Missionary Baptist Church in Belleview. A Life Celebration will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the church. Interment will be Monday, Dec. 9, at Florida National Cemetery. The family requests that the funeral cortege depart from Ramah Missionary Baptist Church at 8:30 a.m.
Franklin was born Jan. 4, 1940, in Belleview, to King Cole Le Corn and Dorothy May Perkins.
He graduated in 1959 from Euclid High School in DeLand.
In 1981, he received an associate degree from Miami Dade Community College. He was presented a certificate from the Criminal Justice Institute at Central Florida Community College in 1997.
Having received his first undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University in communication, Franklin continued his endeavor later in life when he decided to pursue a master's degree in theology from Andersonville University.
His knowledge and passion for learning were evident at the time of his passing, as he was vigorously working on his doctoral degree from Sun State Theological Seminary and Bible College.
Franklin accepted Christ as his Savior at Ramah Missionary Baptist Church, where he served on many ministries.
He was united in Holy matrimony in 1963 with Elenore McDuffie at Kincheloe Air Force Base, and was blessed with eight children.
Franklin enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1962, and he attended basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. His military experience included five overseas tours and two combat tours. He served as a military policeman, helicopter maintenance mechanic and supervisor, and as a communications specialist.
Tech. Sgt. Perkins received many medals, including the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Device, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and many more.
He was honorably discharged in 1982, after serving 20 years.
Franklin was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7193 in Ocala, and was a Master Mason of the Queen Victory Lodge 50 in Ocala.
He leaves to cherish his precious memory four daughters, Monique Michelle Perkins and Gloria Howard Robinson, both of Ocala, Antoinette Williams of Atlanta, and Catherine Hollis of Phoenix; three sons, Michael Andre Perkins and his wife, Renee, of Las Vegas, Jeffery Corbett Perkins and his wife, Angelica, of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Gregory Perkins and his wife, Hannah, of Seattle; daughter-in-law Stephanie Perkins of Salinas, California; and grandchildren Antonine, Christopher, Matthew, Jonathan, Cory, Jeffery Jr., Andre, Mikal, Nicko, Marquies, Sheena, Francesca, Brittany, Brittny, Karlena, Keesha, Dashia, Sara, Lilly, Leighton, Elijah, John, Ymoni, Amari and AhQuia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elenore McDuffie, his son Frank Perkins Jr., and granddaughter Leilani.
Hadley-Brown Funeral Home in Ocala was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 4 to Dec. 14, 2019