DEBARY - Frederick C. Beiser, 81, died May 20, 2020. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 28, at 200 Sunnydale Drive in DeBary.
Mr. Beiser was born Dec. 9, 1938, in Detroit, to parents Frederick C. Beiser Sr. and Theodora Anderson (Zekos).
Frederick is survived by his wife, Antionette "Toni" Beiser; children Lisa (Brian) Rosenbaum, Dawn (Bo) Pierce and Frederick C. (Valerie) Beiser III; grandchildren Natalie (Josh), Brittany (Hunter), Cory, Dylan, Joseph, Angelique and Kimberly, and Debbie (Carl); and great-grandchildren Hunter, McKenna, Nolan, Carl Jr., Parker, Shakoda, Walker and Alaya. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Carl L. Pierce.
Frederick was part of the BOAF, and enjoyed antique cars and growing orchids.
Memorial donations may be made to the Halifax Humane Society at https://www.halifaxhumanesociety.org/ or to VITAS Healthcare Daytona Beach at https://www.vitas.com/locations-search/volusia-flagler-and-putnam-counties/daytona-beach-hospice-office. Baldauff is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 10 to Jun. 30, 2020.