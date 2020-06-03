Gary Lee Campbell Sr.
1947 - 2020
Gary Lee Campbell Sr., 72, known affectionately as "Pappa," was sent to his Lord and Savior May 17, 2020, in Alamo, Georgia. A memorial service will take place 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the home of his son, Gary Lee Campbell, 1698 Old Titusville Road in Enterprise. A second ceremony will be held in Georgia at a later date.
Born July 14, 1947, Mr. Campbell was a business owner and operator. He served in the U.S. Navy as a machinist mate on board the USS Leary, where he was awarded the Vietnam Campaign, Vietnam Service and National Defense medals.
Mr. Campbell retired in Georgia, where he worked the farm, cared for his animals, and worked in the sawmill along with his family.
He was born in New Hampshire to Nigel and Eleanor Campbell.
Mr. Campbell is survived by his wife of 46 years, Glenda; his brother Roy; and sisters Janet and Linda. He was the father of three children, Gary Lee Jr. and his wife, Kristyna, Jennifer, and Gregory and his wife, Jesseca; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his brother Jack.
Mr. Campbell was a man of honor, a dedicated husband, and a well-loved family man, and will be sorely missed.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 3 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Gary Lee Campbell
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

