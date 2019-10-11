Home

Geraldine Ann "Gerrie" Carpentier

Geraldine Ann 'Gerrie' Carpentier
On Sept. 29, 2019, Geraldine Ann "Gerrie" Carpentier, 67, a resident of Deltona for the past 30 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Halifax Health Hospice in Orange City.
She will be greatly missed.
Gerrie was preceded in death by her father, Donald Sheldon, her mother, Geraldine Sheldon, and her sister Sandra Sheldon. She is survived by her husband, Richard Carpentier, her sister Donna Sullivan, and her brother, Paul Sheldon.
Gerrie was a kind and gentle soul who loved her family and friends, all those who helped her, cats and, of course, her painting, even though, most of her life, she was an electronic technician.
Gerrie suffered a serious stroke in June 2000, and those who did not know her would have said she spent the next 19 years fighting to recover.
Those who knew her would disagree, she did not like fighting, she was a "doer." All she needed was to find out what she needed to do to recover, and she would respond, "Yes, I can do that."
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 11 to Oct. 19, 2019
