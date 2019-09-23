Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Geraldyne Naomi Hannah


1923 - 2019
Geraldyne Naomi Hannah Obituary
DELAND - Geraldyne Naomi Hannah, 96, passed away Sept. 21, 2019, at her home. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand, with burial following at Volusia Memorial Park in Ormond Beach.
Mrs. Hannah was born Aug. 21, 1923, in Rushville, Indiana.
She moved to DeLand in 2001 from New Smyrna Beach. Mrs. Hannah retired as a bookkeeper for the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, and was a member of Tomoka Christian Church in DeLand.
Geraldyne enjoyed genealogy, traveling the United States in campers, reading, and making picture albums.
She loved children, and helped raise 10 children.
Geraldyne was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Everett "Red" Hannah. Survivors include children Patricia Macari and Connie Teeters (John), all of DeLand, Lorraine Richardson (Steve) of Tennessee, and Jack Hannah (Edna) of Salem, Indiana; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Online Condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, 2019
