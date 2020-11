Glen "Zeke" Norman died Nov. 12, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Glen served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He coached and was an umpire for the Minor League, Little League, Babe Ruth and girls' softball, and was instrumental in the planning and development of Valentine Park in Orange City.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store