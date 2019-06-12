Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Volusia County Baptist Church
Orange City, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harley Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harley Kenneth Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harley Kenneth Davis Obituary
ORANGE CITY - Harley Kenneth Davis, 76, was surrounded by his family when he peacefully passed away June 8, 2019, after a long and difficult battle with COPD. Services will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 22, at Volusia County Baptist Church in Orange City.
Mr. Davis was born and raised in DeLand.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Shirley; son Harley Jr.; daughter Eunice; brother Leroy; sister-in-law Marie; grandchildren Megan and Vincent; great-grandchild Phoenix; nephew James; and niece Annette.
Harley loved and dedicated his life to providing for his family. He was a hardworking, strong, protective and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Harley was a Vietnam War vet. After he was honorably discharged from the Army, he began his career as an engineer with the Department of Transportation, from which he retired in 1994.
Harley was a Christian, and had read the Bible cover-to-cover many times. He enjoyed long conversations about the Bible, and wanted everyone to know and love the Lord.
In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, shooting pool, shooting guns, riding motorcycles, playing the guitar, and helping out his family.
He will be truly missed, but never forgotten. We look forward to the day when we are reunited.
Songs dedicated in his memory: "How Great Thou Art," "Daddy's Hands," "Matthew 24" and "Daddy Never Was the Cadillac Kind."
Memorial donations may be made to the . Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from June 12 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now