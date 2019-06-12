ORANGE CITY - Harley Kenneth Davis, 76, was surrounded by his family when he peacefully passed away June 8, 2019, after a long and difficult battle with COPD. Services will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 22, at Volusia County Baptist Church in Orange City.

Mr. Davis was born and raised in DeLand.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Shirley; son Harley Jr.; daughter Eunice; brother Leroy; sister-in-law Marie; grandchildren Megan and Vincent; great-grandchild Phoenix; nephew James; and niece Annette.

Harley loved and dedicated his life to providing for his family. He was a hardworking, strong, protective and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Harley was a Vietnam War vet. After he was honorably discharged from the Army, he began his career as an engineer with the Department of Transportation, from which he retired in 1994.

Harley was a Christian, and had read the Bible cover-to-cover many times. He enjoyed long conversations about the Bible, and wanted everyone to know and love the Lord.

In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, shooting pool, shooting guns, riding motorcycles, playing the guitar, and helping out his family.

He will be truly missed, but never forgotten. We look forward to the day when we are reunited.

Songs dedicated in his memory: "How Great Thou Art," "Daddy's Hands," "Matthew 24" and "Daddy Never Was the Cadillac Kind."

Memorial donations may be made to the . Lankford was in charge. Published in The West Volusia Beacon from June 12 to June 29, 2019