Harold A. Saxton
1930 - 2020
Harold A. Saxton, 90, died May 18, 2020, at Halifax Health Hospice after a short illness. A family-only funeral service will take place May 21 at Lankford Funeral Home.
Harold was born Jan. 31, 1930, in Baltimore, to Harold and Azile Saxton.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1947.
Harold married Helen Dickson on Sept. 11, 1952.
They raised three children, who went on to have 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Harold was a member of Palestine Lodge No. 189 for 44 years, and an Honorary Perpetual Member of St. Johns Lodge No. 37.
He moved to DeLand in 1997.
Harold is survived by his wife of 68 years, Helen; his children, Darrell (Suzanne), Cheryl (Woody) and Michael (Ileen); and his adopted son, Scotty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital. Lankford is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 20 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Funeral service
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

