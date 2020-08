Or Copy this URL to Share

DELAND - Harry Melvin Marpole Jr., 87, died July 28, 2020. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Harry had a love for his country and a passion for flying. He was a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force, serving 1950-72 in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



