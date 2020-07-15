DELAND - Harvey Lee "HL" Sutton, 51, went to be with the Lord July 10, 2020, in Richmond Hill, Georgia. A celebration of his life will take place later this year.

HL was born Dec. 3, 1968, in Eustis, and moved to DeLand when he was a toddler.

He attended DeLand-area schools and graduated from DeLand High School in 1987.

HL had a 20-year career as a journeyman plumber, and worked in the insulation industry.

He had been a truck driver for the past seven years, and enjoyed driving and seeing many beautiful places around our country.

HL was a devoted husband and father, and was so proud of his two sons.

He loved hunting and fishing, spending time with his family and best friends, watching ION TV and NASCAR races, and listening to classic country music.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Mae and Johnny Sutton Jr.; his brother, Wayne Sutton; and sister Lynda Crane. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Carol Corbé Sutton; sons Zenan Sutton of Granite Falls, North Carolina, and Tiernan Sutton of Cherry Point, North Carolina; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorial donations may be made to your local FFA chapter or DeLand Little League. He and his sons were involved with both organizations and meant a lot to him. Another way of paying tribute to him would be to pay it forward with a random act of kindness.

"Soar high with the angels." We will miss you.

Richmond Hill Funeral Home is in charge.



