DELAND - Hazel Allison, 92, died Nov. 21, 2019, at AdventHealth DeLand due to complications of pneumonia. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand, with the family receiving friends 2:30-3 p.m. prior to the service.
Hazel was born in Groveland to Benjamin C. Hartley and Beatrice D. Hartley.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Bill Edwards and Joe P. Allison, and her son Dr. Michael D. Allison and his wife, Janis.
She is survived by her sons Stephen R. Edwards and his wife, Barbara, Jack C. Allison and his wife, Laurie, and Carson C. Allison; granddaughter Shannon Allison; grandsons Shane Allison and Richard Edwards and his wife, Olivia; and great-granddaughter Lillian Edwards.
Hazel graduated from Taylor High School in Pierson, before she married and started raising her children.
She stayed home to be a wonderful mother and housewife until the late 1960s, when she started selling World Book Encyclopedias and Childcraft, unlocking a true gift of salesmanship and winning the family a free trip to the Bahamas with the president of Field Enterprises.
She was offered a management position with Field Enterprises, but she turned it down to focus her salesmanship expertise on real estate.
Together with her husband, Joe, the couple sold many millions of dollars in real estate.
More importantly, Hazel began her fight for private-property rights by becoming active with the West Volusia Realtors Association and County Committee.
Hazel was a founding member and president of the Republican Club of West Volusia, and won many awards, including the Dave Smith Republican of the Year Award. Hazel was also instrumental in co-founding a Stetson University Young Republicans Club.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, 2019