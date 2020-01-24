Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
College Heights United Methodist Church
942 South Blvd.
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
College Heights United Methodist Church
Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
DeLand, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Dyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen (Brock) Dyer


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen (Brock) Dyer Obituary
LAKELAND - Helen Brock Dyer, 84, died Jan. 24, 2020. A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at College Heights United Methodist Church, 942 South Blvd. in Lakeland. Visitation will be at 3 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be Monday, Jan. 27, in DeLand.
Born May 19, 1935, in Mountain Home, North Carolina, Mrs. Dyer was the daughter of Odell and Kathryn Williams Brock.
She was a 1953 graduate of Hendersonville (North Carolina) High School, and of Stetson University in 1957. Helen was a lifelong early-childhood educator.
In 1958, she married Leslie J. Dyer, celebrating 61 years of marriage in August 2019.
Helen was an active member of College Heights United Methodist Church in Lakeland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Neva, and brother-in-law, Richard W. Pearce Sr. and great-niece, Katie Pearce.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, Leslie J. Dyer, are her daughter, Sheila Dyer; her son, Keith Dyer; nephew Richard W. Pearce Jr. (Cathy); niece Karen Pearce; great-nephews Ricky and Rowan Pearce; brother-in-law Michael L. Dyer (Rosemarie); nephew Michael G. Dyer (Kati); and great-nephews, Luke and Isaac Dyer.
Memorial gifts may be made to College Heights United Methodist Church.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 24 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -