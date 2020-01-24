|
|
LAKELAND - Helen Brock Dyer, 84, died Jan. 24, 2020. A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at College Heights United Methodist Church, 942 South Blvd. in Lakeland. Visitation will be at 3 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be Monday, Jan. 27, in DeLand.
Born May 19, 1935, in Mountain Home, North Carolina, Mrs. Dyer was the daughter of Odell and Kathryn Williams Brock.
She was a 1953 graduate of Hendersonville (North Carolina) High School, and of Stetson University in 1957. Helen was a lifelong early-childhood educator.
In 1958, she married Leslie J. Dyer, celebrating 61 years of marriage in August 2019.
Helen was an active member of College Heights United Methodist Church in Lakeland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Neva, and brother-in-law, Richard W. Pearce Sr. and great-niece, Katie Pearce.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, Leslie J. Dyer, are her daughter, Sheila Dyer; her son, Keith Dyer; nephew Richard W. Pearce Jr. (Cathy); niece Karen Pearce; great-nephews Ricky and Rowan Pearce; brother-in-law Michael L. Dyer (Rosemarie); nephew Michael G. Dyer (Kati); and great-nephews, Luke and Isaac Dyer.
Memorial gifts may be made to College Heights United Methodist Church.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 24 to Feb. 8, 2020