ORANGE CITY - Helen V. Nyberg, 98, died Oct. 9, 2019. A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Orange City United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Nyberg was born July 31, 1921, in Harlem, New York, to Alexander and Selma Nyquist Karvonen.
She graduated from Wadleigh High School, and married her husband, Carl Nyberg, on March 19, 1949.
Mrs. Nyberg was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her brother, Arvo; sisters Laura, Aune and Miriam; and infant twin sons Carl and Ellis. She is survived by her son Allen; daughter Lisa (Mike) Osborne; granddaughter Kristin (Nick) Vasaitis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Orange City United Methodist Church, or to the in her memory.
Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019