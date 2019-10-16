Home

Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Orange City United Methodist Church
Helen V. Nyberg


1921 - 2019
Helen V. Nyberg Obituary
ORANGE CITY - Helen V. Nyberg, 98, died Oct. 9, 2019. A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Orange City United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Nyberg was born July 31, 1921, in Harlem, New York, to Alexander and Selma Nyquist Karvonen.
She graduated from Wadleigh High School, and married her husband, Carl Nyberg, on March 19, 1949.
Mrs. Nyberg was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her brother, Arvo; sisters Laura, Aune and Miriam; and infant twin sons Carl and Ellis. She is survived by her son Allen; daughter Lisa (Mike) Osborne; granddaughter Kristin (Nick) Vasaitis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Orange City United Methodist Church, or to the in her memory.
Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019
