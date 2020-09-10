Herbert James Bennett, 80, died Sept. 8, 2020, after a recent stroke, surrounded by family. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, in the old Pierson Elementary School auditorium.

Herbert served on the Pierson Town Council for 30 years.

He spent his life in the fern business.

Served four years in the U.S. Navy on a minesweeper.

Allen Summerhill is in charge.



