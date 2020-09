Or Copy this URL to Share

Herbert James Bennett, 80, died Sept. 8, 2020, after a recent stroke, surrounded by family. A funeral service took place Sept. 14 in the old Pierson Elementary School auditorium.

Herbert served four years in the U.S. Navy on a minesweeper.

He was a Pierson Town Councilman for 30 years, and spent his life in the fern business.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store