|
|
ORANGE CITY - Herbert O. Schwartz, 90, passed away Sept. 30, 2019, at home.
Herb was born April 24, 1929, in Chicago, to Jeanette Simonson Schwartz and Herbert Otto Schwartz.
He was preceded in death in 2007 by his wife of 56 years, Marilyn Ada Gabriel.
Herb was the first in his family to attend college. He graduated from Purdue University in 1951, and put his major in industrial engineering to good use.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Herb had a fulfilling 34-year career at the National Security Agency. Early on, Herb played an integral role in the design of the S building, which was designed to house the NSA at Fort George G. Meade in Maryland.
During Herb's career at the NSA, he found the time to join the Masons, and became the Grand Master of his lodge.
In 1970, Herb began a family business, Happy Travelers, in the recreational-vehicle industry.
Herb and Marilyn came to Orange City soon after that. They became members of Orange City United Methodist Church. Herb served as the finance chairman for about 14 years.
Always busy and eager to help others, Herb also volunteered at Habitat for Humanity, and was president for a few years.
After losing his wife, he was at a loss and found solace at church.
Soon, he became reacquainted with an active church member, Patricia Parker. Pat was a widow, and soon a friendship with Herb began. It wasn't long before Herb fell in love for the last time. Pat and Herb enjoyed 10 years together of traveling and fun.
The Schwartz family is so thankful for Pat's strength, grace, and love of the Lord. She maintained her positive attitude, and was always gentle and loving to Herb. He passed away with Pat by his side.
Herb felt very fortunate to have two families.
He leaves behind his daughters, Diane Jones and Carol (Cecil Avery), and his son, Steven (Beth).
He loved all of his grandchildren deeply, and admired each child for their own uniqueness. He leaves behind Bradley and Katelyn Jones, Emily and Diane Marie Avery, and Louis and Luke Schwartz, who cherished times spent with Grand Pop!
Herb so enjoyed Pat's family as well, and he considered them his very own children. He was loved and greatly respected. We will miss his presence, as well as his sweet smile and big heart and his kindness.
He leaves behind Rachel and Don Sarro, Jessica and Amber Parker, and Pat's five grandchildren, Katie, Christian, Elizabeth and Olivia Sarro, and Riley Parker, who all lovingly called him "Grandpa Herb." Donations may be made to Kindred Hospice and Orange City United Methodist Church.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019