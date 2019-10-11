|
|
Howard Ronald Howe, 84, joined his Lord and Savior on Oct. 7, 2019, in Asheville, North Carolina, after a brief illness. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Volusia County Baptist Church, 261 S. Orange Ave. in Orange City, followed by a brief graveside service at DeLand Memorial Gardens, with a reception to follow.
Ron was born Dec. 8, 1934, in Buffalo, New York, the second son of Jetty L. and Howard F. Howe.
Ron was a prominent local businessman and a member of the DeLand Rotary Club.
He was a member of Volusia County Baptist Church.
Ron enjoyed spending his summers at his home in Highlands, North Carolina, playing golf with family and friends, and was a member of the Highlands Falls Country Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jetty and Howard Howe; his son, Charles; and his wife, Paula. He is survived by his children Kathi Truba, Patti Hunter, Karen Masters and Barbara Howe; his brothers, Richard "Bud" Howe, Ray Howe and Randy Howe; his grandchildren, Marc, Kaylin and Matthew Truba, and Trent and Trevor Masters; and his great-grandchildren, Marra Truba and Lillian Price.
Memorial donations may be made to at stjude.org, or to the Mission Rathbun House at [email protected]. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 11 to Oct. 19, 2019