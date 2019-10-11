Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Volusia County Baptist Church
261 S. Orange Ave.
Orange City, FL
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
DeLand Memorial Gardens
600 E. Beresford Ave.
DeLand, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Howe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Ronald Howe


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Ronald Howe Obituary
Howard Ronald Howe, 84, joined his Lord and Savior on Oct. 7, 2019, in Asheville, North Carolina, after a brief illness. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Volusia County Baptist Church, 261 S. Orange Ave. in Orange City, followed by a brief graveside service at DeLand Memorial Gardens, with a reception to follow.
Ron was born Dec. 8, 1934, in Buffalo, New York, the second son of Jetty L. and Howard F. Howe.
Ron was a prominent local businessman and a member of the DeLand Rotary Club.
He was a member of Volusia County Baptist Church.
Ron enjoyed spending his summers at his home in Highlands, North Carolina, playing golf with family and friends, and was a member of the Highlands Falls Country Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jetty and Howard Howe; his son, Charles; and his wife, Paula. He is survived by his children Kathi Truba, Patti Hunter, Karen Masters and Barbara Howe; his brothers, Richard "Bud" Howe, Ray Howe and Randy Howe; his grandchildren, Marc, Kaylin and Matthew Truba, and Trent and Trevor Masters; and his great-grandchildren, Marra Truba and Lillian Price.
Memorial donations may be made to at stjude.org, or to the Mission Rathbun House at [email protected]. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 11 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now