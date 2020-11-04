ORANGE CITY - Isabelle Dimmick Todd, 102, passed away peacefully Oct. 15, 2020. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

Isabelle was born June 28, 1918, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Dr. Earl A. Dimmick and Marian Ziegenfus Dimmick.

She is survived by daughters Marian Kaiser (Bob), Ellen Lewchenko (John) and Terri Francis (Bill); son John Todd (Paulette); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and sister Carolyn Shull (Dan). She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Beryl Dimmick; brothers Charles and Duncan Dimmick; husband John Todd; daughter Karen Gonzalez; and great-granddaughter Rosie Turner.



