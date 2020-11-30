1/1
Jack Jesse Morris
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHIMACUM, Wash. - Jack Jesse Morris, 90, formerly of DeLeon Springs, passed away Nov. 6, 2020, at his home.
Jack was born March 6, 1930, in Hartsville, South Carolina, to Lucille and J.J. Morris.
In the backyard of their home on College Avenue, the family grew roses to share with their household help and others for special events.
In his adult life, Jack always grew beautiful flowers to share.
As a youngster, Jack spent as much time as he could in the woods - on lakes and rivers - and for all his adult life, he traveled to distant shores to photograph animals in their natural habitat. This passion took him to places like the Falkland Islands, India, Africa, Alaska and Iceland, to name a few.
Jack leaves behind Kristine Morris and many family and friends who loved him dearly and who will miss this extraordinary man.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved