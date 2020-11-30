CHIMACUM, Wash. - Jack Jesse Morris, 90, formerly of DeLeon Springs, passed away Nov. 6, 2020, at his home.

Jack was born March 6, 1930, in Hartsville, South Carolina, to Lucille and J.J. Morris.

In the backyard of their home on College Avenue, the family grew roses to share with their household help and others for special events.

In his adult life, Jack always grew beautiful flowers to share.

As a youngster, Jack spent as much time as he could in the woods - on lakes and rivers - and for all his adult life, he traveled to distant shores to photograph animals in their natural habitat. This passion took him to places like the Falkland Islands, India, Africa, Alaska and Iceland, to name a few.

Jack leaves behind Kristine Morris and many family and friends who loved him dearly and who will miss this extraordinary man.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store