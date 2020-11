Or Copy this URL to Share

GLENWOOD - Jack R. Perkins, 89, died Oct. 27, 2020, at his home. A celebration of his life will be Nov. 15 at Liberty Baptist Church. Burial was at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims.

He was a chief petty officer and a retired Navy SEAL.

Jack attended Liberty Baptist Church.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store