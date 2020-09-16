Jacquelyn Jobe Self, 86, passed away Sept. 8, 2020, in hospice, with her daughter, Sherri Kratina, by her side. A graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand.
Jackie was born Aug. 21, 1934, in Jonesborough, Tennessee, to Robert and Mabel Jobe.
She found her place as an excellent student at Sullivan High School in Kingsport, Tennessee. She then graduated summa cum laude with a master's degree in elementary education from Oglethorpe University. Her love of education led her to Kean College to become a certified teacher of handicapped.
Jackie's career began at Mason and Dixon Lines and then proceeded to American Airlines, but her love of children and education remained and was not yet fulfilled.
This calling led her to serve as a teacher for the following 25 years. She found joy teaching young minds in elementary and Sunday schools.
In her free time, Jackie enjoyed watercolor painting, Bible study, playing bridge, and spending time with her granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mabel Jobe; her husband, Gene; and her siblings William Jobe, Pete Jobe and June Jobe Hall. She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Self Kratina of DeLand; her grandchildren, Katherine Kratina Salaun and Lauren Kratina; her brother Bobby Jobe of Johnson City, Tennessee; her sister, Debbie Jobe Koehler of Atlanta; several nieces and nephews; and her "favorite son-in-law," Kevin.
In her memory, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/donate.