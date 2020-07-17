James Alexander Harris Sr., 73, aka "JR," "Double R," "Big Papa" and "Santa Claus," a lifelong resident of DeLand, was born into this world March 12, 1947, in DeLand, and entered into eternity on July 15, 2020. A viewing will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Allen-Summerhill, with a graveside service to follow at Oakdale Cemetery in DeLand.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Alexander Harris and Eunice Harris.

He was one of nine children, and is survived by his brothers, Jimmy Harris, Harry Harris and Donald Harris; his sisters, Frances Gilbert, Betty Jean Harker, Cindy Lorenzetti, Dale Atkins and Janet Harker; his wife of 55 years, Dorothy; his children, Tina L. Harris (Gary Dezarn), James A. Harris Jr. (Carole Harris) and Lavern E. Harris (Stephanie Harris); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

James retired after 30 years as a welder for the County of Volusia.

He loved boating, and was an avid outdoorsman.

James was a loved husband, dad, brother, grandparent and friend, and will truly be missed by those who carry on his great and diverse legacy.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.





