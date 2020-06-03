With sadness of heart, the family announces that James Anthony "Jim" Buffo Jr., 76, of Fort Lauderdale, passed away May 22, 2020, following an injury and brief illness.

Born April 15, 1944, in DeLand, Jim earned a Bachelor of Science degree, summa cum laude, in finance from Florida Atlantic University.

He worked successfully in investments for 35 years, earning honors for his professionalism and excellence of service.

Jim is survived by his brother Ronald of Lake Mary, and niece Angela Murphey of Valrico; cousins Fred Folsom, Chris Folsom, Teri Hawkins, Nina Russ and Carmen Folsom; and cousins Larry, David and Danny Leahan, and Linda Leahan Tatum. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Buffo and Dorothy Buffo; brother John Buffo; and grandparents Al and Mary Owens.

Jim enjoyed the beach, sunshine, travel and sports.

He inspired and counseled others from a kind and generous heart.

Until we meet again.



