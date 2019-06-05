Home

Services
J. E. Cusack Mortuary
727 South Stone Street
Deland, FL 32720
386-734-3831
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Greater Union First Baptist Church
240 South Clara Avenue
Deland, FL
Wake
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Greater Union First Baptist Church
240 South Clara Avenue
Deland, FL
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Deland
725 N. Woodland Boulevard
Deland, FL
James Erskine Cusack


1949 - 2019
James Erskine Cusack Obituary
James Erskine Cusack, 70, a native of DeLand, died May 29, 2019. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at First Baptist Church of DeLand, 725 N. Woodland Blvd.
Mr. Cusack was born April 12, 1949, at the DeLand Navy Base Hospital, the youngest son of Ruth and Charles Cusack Sr.
He attended Euclid and Starke elementary schools, and was an honors graduate of Southwestern Junior-Senior High, Class of '67. He served in student government, and received many acknowledgments.
James was faithfully committed to Greater Union First Baptist Church of DeLand.
As a young boy, he assisted his parents at Arthur J. Mack Funeral Home. He attended Miami-Dade's William Philbrick School of Mortuary Science, completing internships in embalming and funeral directing.
Despite many opportunities and lucrative offers, James chose to remain in his beloved hometown, believing he could be of greater service to the people he knew best. His focus and watchword was to provide courteous, professional, sympathetic service and to serve God through his service to others.
James was known for his benevolence and sponsorships of youth, education, athletic, fraternal, church and community activities.
His mantra was "It is better to wear out than to rust out."
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from June 5 to June 6, 2019
