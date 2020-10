Or Copy this URL to Share

DELAND - James F. Allen Sr., 85, died Oct. 20, 2020. The family will receive friends noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, in the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery.

James was an auto mechanic.

He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, and distributed Bibles all over DeLand.



