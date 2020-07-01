James F. Kirby Sr.

LAKE HELEN - James F. Kirby Sr., 92, formerly of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully May 31, 2020, at home. Funeral services and a celebration of life for James will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Rosemont Cemetery in Rogersville, Pennsylvania.

James was born July 6, 1927, in Hemphill, West Virginia, the son of John Edward Kirby Sr. and Nora Lee Keith Kirby.

He was married to Viola Eileen (Evans), Helen Curfman, and Ida Pauline (Stephenson).

James was a proud World War II U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Later, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and served the remainder of his military career in the Pennsylvanian Army National Guard, as first sergeant of the Waynesburg Command, retiring from military service with the Pennsylvania Air Force Reserves.

In civilian life, Jim was a retired UMWA coal miner.

He was a member and former officer of American Legion Post 330, and of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793.

James was a longtime supporter of the Tri-County Leatherneck Toys for Tots and many other veterans causes throughout the years.

He was also a dedicated volunteer at Volusia Pines Elementary School in Lake Helen, where he also served on the Zoning Board.

Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were his wives, Eileen and Pauline; brothers John and Mark; sister Lucy; son James Jr.; daughter Mary Victoria; and grandson Beau Alan Kirby.

He is survived by a brother, Alfred; his children Tim (Lisa) Kirby of Washington, Pennsylvania, Dennis (Barbara) Kirby of Waynesburg, Keith (Kelly) Kirby of Morgantown, Pennsylvania, Kevin of Waynesburg, Todd (Kathy) of Manassas, Virginia, and Troy (Barbara) of Wadestown, West Virginia; his adopted daughter, Cassie Kirby, with whom he made his home; three stepchildren, Brent Curfman of Wadestown, Randy Curfman of Waynesburg, and Tammy Jones of Port Orange; 25 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. He was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews, including Alicia and her husband, Christopher Jones, with whom he made his Pennsylvania summer home.

In lieu of flowers, cards and notes, share a memory by mailing it to the Kirby Family at 340 Sherman Ave., Waynesburg, PA 15370. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc. is in charge.



