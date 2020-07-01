1/1
James F. Kirby Sr.
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James F. Kirby Sr.
LAKE HELEN - James F. Kirby Sr., 92, formerly of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully May 31, 2020, at home. Funeral services and a celebration of life for James will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Rosemont Cemetery in Rogersville, Pennsylvania.
James was born July 6, 1927, in Hemphill, West Virginia, the son of John Edward Kirby Sr. and Nora Lee Keith Kirby.
He was married to Viola Eileen (Evans), Helen Curfman, and Ida Pauline (Stephenson).
James was a proud World War II U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Later, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and served the remainder of his military career in the Pennsylvanian Army National Guard, as first sergeant of the Waynesburg Command, retiring from military service with the Pennsylvania Air Force Reserves.
In civilian life, Jim was a retired UMWA coal miner.
He was a member and former officer of American Legion Post 330, and of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793.
James was a longtime supporter of the Tri-County Leatherneck Toys for Tots and many other veterans causes throughout the years.
He was also a dedicated volunteer at Volusia Pines Elementary School in Lake Helen, where he also served on the Zoning Board.
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were his wives, Eileen and Pauline; brothers John and Mark; sister Lucy; son James Jr.; daughter Mary Victoria; and grandson Beau Alan Kirby.
He is survived by a brother, Alfred; his children Tim (Lisa) Kirby of Washington, Pennsylvania, Dennis (Barbara) Kirby of Waynesburg, Keith (Kelly) Kirby of Morgantown, Pennsylvania, Kevin of Waynesburg, Todd (Kathy) of Manassas, Virginia, and Troy (Barbara) of Wadestown, West Virginia; his adopted daughter, Cassie Kirby, with whom he made his home; three stepchildren, Brent Curfman of Wadestown, Randy Curfman of Waynesburg, and Tammy Jones of Port Orange; 25 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. He was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews, including Alicia and her husband, Christopher Jones, with whom he made his Pennsylvania summer home.
In lieu of flowers, cards and notes, share a memory by mailing it to the Kirby Family at 340 Sherman Ave., Waynesburg, PA 15370. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc. is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jul. 1 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rosemont Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rosemont Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
197 N Maiden St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
(724) 627-7505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved