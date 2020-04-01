|
|
James Franklin Miller, a devout Christian, was called to his Heavenly home March 24, 2020, with his devoted wife, Jean Serena "J.J." by his side, at Halifax Health Hospice in Orange City. Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no service or visitation. After cremation, his ashes will be interred at DeLand Memorial Gardens. A memorial celebration of his life will take place at a later date, and will be announced to friends and family.
After five years together, James and Jean were married April 11, 1979, and were seldom apart for more than a day during their 46 wonderful years of life together.
Jim was born at home in Dayton, Ohio, and had just celebrated his 91st birthday when he passed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cora Winona Williams and Samuel Ward Miller, sister Barbara Jane Miller and stepdaughter Roxanne Jean Price.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Serena Johnson Price Miller; sisters Jacqueline Lee Fleischman and Elizabeth Kay Helmer; daughters Rebecca Ellen Groves, Deborah Susan Adams and Sharon Ann Gaus; son Bradley James Miller; stepchildren Mathew Lee Price and Lucia Kay Price; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
After his graduation from Roosevelt High School in Dayton, James attended Miami University until he began his career in the restaurant business.
He was an entrepreneur, adventurer and, in business dealings, was known as a man of high integrity who believed a handshake was an honorable man's word.
James owned and operated many different businesses and properties, finalizing his career with a partnership endeavor and co-ownership from 1979 to 1986 of a Motor Inn and Restaurant in Titusville. He was general manager, and his wife was his assistant manager. The business was sold, and the couple retired to West Volusia.
Jim was too young to serve in World War II, but in 1947, he enlisted into the U.S. Naval Reserve, and he received an honorable discharge in 1955.
He was a 33rd-degree Mason affiliated with Hiram Lodge No. 18, in Delaware, Ohio.
James was a charter member of LifePoint Community Church, where he and Jean were very active on many levels.
Jim loved to travel. The couple went on 30 cruises around the world, and visited every state in the U.S. except for two.
He was a strong, quiet man with a dry sense of humor that his family and friends loved.
Memorial contributions may be made to LifePoint Community Church or Halifax Halifax Hospice in Orange City. Online condolences may be left at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 1 to Apr. 16, 2020