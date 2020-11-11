1/1
James Leon Dalziel
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Leon Dalziel, 71, died Oct. 24, 2020.
Mr. Dalziel was born Nov. 14, 1948, to Joseph William "Bill" Dalziel and Marjorie "Bobbie" Signa.
James married Carol Anne Bart on June 11, 1994. She preceded him in death on May 21, 2018.
He is survived by son James M. Dalziel; granddaughter Alexis Dalziel; great-granddaughter Savannah Dalziel; grandson Alek McCulty; and siblings Marjorie "Jean" Paolucci and her husband, Bill, Jeffrey "Jeff" William Dalziel and his wife, Lucy, Pauline Janice "PJ" Emrich, Edward John "Jack" Dalziel and his wife, Jean, Richard Jacob "Jake" Dalziel and his wife, Sarah, and Florence Joan Demott. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Vincent Dalziel, and brother-in-law Scott Emrich.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 11 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved