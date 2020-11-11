James Leon Dalziel, 71, died Oct. 24, 2020.

Mr. Dalziel was born Nov. 14, 1948, to Joseph William "Bill" Dalziel and Marjorie "Bobbie" Signa.

James married Carol Anne Bart on June 11, 1994. She preceded him in death on May 21, 2018.

He is survived by son James M. Dalziel; granddaughter Alexis Dalziel; great-granddaughter Savannah Dalziel; grandson Alek McCulty; and siblings Marjorie "Jean" Paolucci and her husband, Bill, Jeffrey "Jeff" William Dalziel and his wife, Lucy, Pauline Janice "PJ" Emrich, Edward John "Jack" Dalziel and his wife, Jean, Richard Jacob "Jake" Dalziel and his wife, Sarah, and Florence Joan Demott. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Vincent Dalziel, and brother-in-law Scott Emrich.



