|
|
NEWFIELDS, N.H., and DELAND - James Patrick Daley Jr., 72, passed away peacefully Oct. 26, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. Visiting hours will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108) in Newmarket, New Hampshire. A graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Newfields Cemetery, Route 108, Newfields, with the Rev. Gail Kindberg officiating.
Mr. Daley was born Nov. 12, 1946, in Bangor, Maine, to Virginia Goodrich Daley Fearns and James Patrick Daley Sr.
Jim grew up in Newfields, and loved his hometown so very much. His many stories of being the paperboy in town, of attending the small elementary school, and of learning the history about his town over the years, were stories he loved to share.
After graduating from Exeter High School in 1965, Jim went to Portsmouth Technical School to advance his mechanical knowledge.
Uncle Sam dropped him a little note during the Vietnam War era, and he served his country for six years as an engine mechanic with the Air National Guard, 157th Refueling Squadron, at Pease Air Force Base.
Throughout his life, Jim showed his love for his hometown by being the Pony League baseball coach, the Minor League coach and the Little League coach. He also served on the Water Department and on the Planning Board.
Working in transportation was one of Jim's passions. He held many jobs over time, from being a mechanic at Buddy Priest's garage in Newmarket to being a mechanic at Al's Automotive in Exeter.
Then, he took a sidestep and became a truck driver for New England Homes in Portsmouth and, later, for Dearborn's Motor Express in Exeter.
When the entrepreneurial bug bit him at age 40, it bit hard. In a few short years, Jim had built several companies, including S&J Transportation and S&J Leasing, and he co-founded Profit Tools, all in Lee, New Hampshire. He was always more than willing to share his business knowledge and to give encouragement to those he met.
Jim had several hobbies. Collecting antique tractors and showing them in the local holiday parades in Newfields and Lee brought him great pride.
His greatest pride came from his love of stock-car racing and all things NASCAR. He sponsored teams and raced at the local tracks - Lee USA Speedway and Star Speedway. At one time, he was also a tech inspector at the tracks.
His cars won many races and championships, but he always said that the best thing about the racing world was not the wins but the people associated with racing.
This love of the sport also brought him to Florida, where he sponsored teams, raced, and grew more strong friendships.
Jim was a generous, hardworking, charismatic man, who will be missed by many.
Immediate survivors include his wife of 51 years, Stephany Towle Daley; his two sons and their wives, James Patrick Daley III and his wife, Elizabeth O'Brien, of Kingston, New Hampshire, and Aaron Joseph Daley and his wife, Angela Marino Daley, of Lawndale, California; and his grandson, Ryan Marino Daley, who brought such joy to his heart and smiles to his face.
We can't forget his beloved Scottish terriers, Jack, Abby and Kayla.
Jim is also survived by his sister, Edith Daley Pickance and her husband, Lester, of Lady Lake; his brother, Michael J. Daley and his wife, Rose, of Epping, New Hampshire; his two brothers-in-law, William J. Towle of Lebanon, Maine, and Samuel A. Towle and his wife, Lynne, of Raymond, New Hampshire; his brothers-in-law, Lyle Clinansmith of Rochester, New Hampshire, and Larry Edgerly of Newfields; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Marilyn Daley Spencer and Patricia Daley Clinansmith Edgerly.
The family would like to thank friends and family in New England and Florida, who helped us on his journey; the great medical team at Mass General Hospital, the Rockingham Visiting Nurses and Hospice, and Senior Helpers.
Flowers are welcomed, or donations to a may be made. But to truly honor Jim's memory, please consider "paying it forward" with a good deed. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guest book. Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home in Newmarket was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 6 to Nov. 22, 2019