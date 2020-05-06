DELAND - Jamie Futch Flick, 76, died May 3, 2020.
Born at the old DeLand Hospital in 1943, Jamie graduated from Taylor High School in 1961.
She worked as a beautician for 50-plus years, and enjoyed bowling.
Allen-Summerhill is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 6 to May 21, 2020.