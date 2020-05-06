Or Copy this URL to Share

DELAND - Jamie Futch Flick, 76, died May 3, 2020.

Born at the old DeLand Hospital in 1943, Jamie graduated from Taylor High School in 1961.

She worked as a beautician for 50-plus years, and enjoyed bowling.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



