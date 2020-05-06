Jamie (Futch) Flick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELAND - Jamie Futch Flick, 76, died May 3, 2020.
Born at the old DeLand Hospital in 1943, Jamie graduated from Taylor High School in 1961.
She worked as a beautician for 50-plus years, and enjoyed bowling.
Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 6 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved