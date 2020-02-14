|
Jane Denton Sanders Van Tassell, 85, passed away peacefully Feb. 8, 2020, of pneumonia at Sun City Center. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home DeLand. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand, with burial at Oakdale Cemetery.
Mrs. Van Tassell is survived by her husband, Richard Van Tassell; her brother, the Honorable Edwin (Kathy) Sanders; daughter Clare (Paul) Kirchman of Sarasota; son Stephen (Maribel) Todd of Riverview; and grandsons Nicholas Kirchman, Jacob Kirchman, Christian Todd and Abel Todd.
Born in Danville, Kentucky, Jane's family moved to DeLand in 1948, when she was 14.
She graduated from DeLand High School in 1953.
Jane received a bachelor's degree from Stetson University and a Master of Art in English from Vanderbilt University. She worked as an instructor at the University of Missouri, and then worked as an editor for the Orlando Sentinel, The St. Petersburg Times and the Raytheon Corp.
It was at Raytheon that Jane met her husband, Richard, whom she married in 1975.
Jane's life was filled with much compassion for others, starting with her own family. She had great pride in and love for her family, and it showed. She made us all feel most important to her.
In her younger years, Jane played the clarinet and piano, and sang in the church choir.
She traveled extensively in Europe during college, and kept in touch with her "French Family" of Dijon, France, with whom she lived for a year, for the rest of her life.
In later years, Jane took up oil painting and sang with the Freedom Plaza choir.
She also loved to write short stories.
Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County. Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 14 to Feb. 29, 2020