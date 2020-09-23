DELAND and PENN YAN, N.Y. - Janice Colleen Martin Robinson, 85, died Dec. 3, 2016, in DeLand, of natural causes. She was cremated, and burial will be in Nettle Valley Cemetery near Potter, New York, with a memorial service at the convenience of the family.

Mrs. Robinson was born Nov. 24, 1931, in Hall, New York, to Dorothy Levine Hughes Martin of Condo, North Dakota, and DeLand, and Carl N. Martin of Geneva, Indiana, and Painted Post, New York.

She attended schools in Rushville, New York, and Gorham, New York, graduating from Gorham High School in 1950.

She married Clifford Robinson Sr. on April 15, 1951. He died July 21, 2020, in DeLand.

Mrs. Robinson was a homemaker and farmer's wife near Potter for many years before spending winters in Florida and summers on Ingram Road near Penn Yan. She drove a school bus for several years in Florida, and worked winters as a home health aide for the Council on Aging of Volusia County after retiring from bus-driving. She retired to Florida in 2008.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Martin Bellis Van Norman (Hugh) of Canandaigua, New York, and Shirley Martin, also of Canandaigua.

Mrs. Robinson is survived by her loving children, Clifford (Lisa) Robinson Jr. of Penn Yan and their children, Justin and Melissa, and great-granddaughter Evelyn Rose, who was born April 21 this year, Martin Robinson of Middlesex, New York, and his son, Tanner Robinson of Kentucky, Gary Robinson of Penn Yan, Kelly Robinson Yancey Pettry (Roger) of Morganton, North Carolina, and their children, Eugene and Summer, and Jeff (Carol) Robinson of DeLand; stepson Kevin (Darlene) Allen of Florida; her sisters-in-law Marion Robinson Huber of Lincolnton, North Carolina, and Elizabeth Ruth Robinson Eckler of DeLand; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Potter Fire Co., 1255 Phelps Road, Middlesex, NY 14507.



