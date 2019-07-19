Janice Joy Buno-Mociolek, 49, died July 14, 2019, while taking a long-deserved road-trip vacation that took her to New Jersey, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama, where she was called to Heaven. Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Lankford Funeral Home, 220 E. New York Ave. in DeLand. A celebration of her life will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, 724 N. Woodland Blvd.

Janice was born in the Philippines and moved to Jersey City, New Jersey, when she was 3, becoming a proud American citizen as a young adult.

She graduated in 1987 from Academic High School in Jersey City, and earned a bachelor's degree in social work from Ramapo College of New Jersey.

Janice married Ronald Michael Mociolek on Oct. 16, 2002, and raised three boys in Delaware, Ohio. The family moved to DeLand in 2016.

Janice loved helping people. She brightened up any room, and loved freely.

She worked for Community Action in Ohio, and later helped bring God's Bathhouse to First Pres Church on Saturday mornings.

It was always her energy and compassion that brought her to serve the Lord and her community.

Janice is survived by husband Ronald; sons Jericho, Ethan and Evan; her paternal grandmother, Victoria; her loving parents, Constantino Sr. and Jasmin Buno; her sister, Candice; brothers Joel and his husband, Paul, and Constantino Jr. and his wife, Elaine; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Published in The West Volusia Beacon from July 19 to Aug. 3, 2019