Janice Lee Roberts

ORANGE CITY - Janice Lee Roberts, 86, formerly of Jackson, Michigan, died Oct. 20, 2020. According to her wishes, cremation took place and her ashes were scattered over her beautiful garden.

Born Aug. 30, 1934, Mrs. Roberts was the daughter of Kenneth T. Hill and Edith Gilbert Hill.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Gilbert and Richard, and her son Brad. She is survived by two children, Bruce (Jeri) Roberts of Tallahassee, and Dave (Jayne) Roberts of DeLand; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Janice was a 1952 graduate of Jackson High School.

A young Janice enjoyed riding her horses and, later, her love turned to cocker spaniels, which she raised, bred, showed and groomed, even starting her own business, Misty Manor Kennels in Jackson, where customers came from all over the United States to purchase her purebreds.

Janice also enjoyed her flower gardening, and was very knowledgeable about the birds that visited her gardens.

