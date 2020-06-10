DELAND - Janice Harrington Voll, 88, a longtime resident, died June 5, 2020, following a brief illness. In accordance with Janice's wishes, there will be no memorial service. Interment will be in the memorial garden at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.
Janice was born and raised in Fargo, Georgia, the daughter of Wallace Harrington and Mineola Leviton Harrington.
After graduating from Valdosta State College, she taught elementary school in Hinesville, Georgia, and Panama City.
In 1962, Janice married Richard C. "Dick" Voll, an Air Force dentist.
The couple lived briefly in Fort Lauderdale before relocating to DeLand in 1964. There, Dick established his dental practice, and Janice taught at First Presbyterian Day School and Enterprise.
After taking a break from teaching to raise her two daughters, Janice obtained a master's degree in education from Stetson University.
She returned to teaching at George Marks Elementary before retiring.
Janice loved teaching and was very dedicated to her students.
She spent the last year of her life living in Orlando with her daughter Leslie.
Janice loved working in the yard, knitting, sewing, playing bridge, cooking, and spending time with her daughters. She took numerous trips around the United States and Europe with her husband.
Janice and Richard were longtime members of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Richard, her brother, Wallace Harrington, and sister Sarah Heskett. She is survived by her two daughters, Leslie Voll and Ellen Voll Krueger, both of Orlando; and sisters Bennie Willa Jennings of Adel, Georgia, Annabelle Wooten of Jackson, Alabama, and Martha White of Lloyd.
Janice was a devoted, loving wife and mother who will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, Janice would have donations made in her honor to First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, to AdventHealth Hospice Care Central Florida (formerly Hospice of the Comforter, Altamonte Springs), to the West Volusia Humane Society, or to the Alzheimer's Association. Allen-Summerhill is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 10 to Jun. 25, 2020.