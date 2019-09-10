|
Jean Pomeroy Hitt, 91, left this life on Sept. 5, 2019. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand.
Jean was born Jan. 31, 1928, in Berea, Ohio. She and her husband, Lloyd, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Oct. 12, 2018.
They have operated Lloyd's Metal Repair in DeLand for more than 40 years.
Jean was a tireless homemaker, caretaker and wife.
She was quick with a smile and always kindhearted.
Jean and her son, Peter, enjoyed bowling and square-dancing together for many years.
She was a past president of Yellow Rock Squares Handicapable Square Dancers, a past board member of the U.S. Handicapable Square Dancers, and a past board member of the ARC.
Jean and Lloyd enjoyed cruising, taking trips to Alaska, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.
Most of all, Jean enjoyed spending time with family, surf-fishing and shelling on Sanibel and Flagler beaches.
She is survived by her husband, Lloyd; children Randy, Kenneth, Peter and Betsy; grandchildren Jenelle, Camellia, Brian, Sara and Rachel; and great-grandchildren Jeremy and Riley.
Memorial donations may be made to Yellow Rock Squares,
902 N. Garfield Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sept. 10 to Sept. 18, 2019