|
|
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio - Jean Irwin Danforth (nee Garside), 88, died Oct. 23, 2019, in Cleveland. A graveside service and burial will take place next to her beloved husband in New Hampshire at a later date.
Mrs. Danforth was for 57 years the beloved wife of the Rev. Merrick Danforth, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, John and Beulah (nee Irwin) Garside; and her brother, John I. Garside Jr. (wife Vivian).
She was the loving mother of Marna Blake (husband Jack) and James (wife Gynith); devoted grandmother of Ryan Dennison, John Blake, Kelley Turner (husband Samuel) and Benjamin; devoted great-grandmother of five, and dear aunt and great-aunt of many.
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home in Willoughby Hills, Ohio, was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 28 to Nov. 8, 2019