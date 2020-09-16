1/1
Jean Weaver
Jean Weaver passed away peacefully at the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center in Orange City, after a full life of 89 years. A memorial service will be held in the future at First United Methodist Church of DeLand.
Jean was born in Jackson, Michigan, to Bertha Kelhofer and Andrew Vetesk, both of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by Robert, her husband of 68 years; daughter Nancy Brickett of Winslow, Maine; son Michael Weaver of Pendleton, Indiana; and grandchildren Matthew Giovacchini, and Caitlin and Kelly Weaver; sister Ardis Chapman of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jean trained to become a registered nurse at Harper Hospital in Detroit, graduating in 1952 and receiving registered-nurse certification. She attended Glassboro State College in New Jersey, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree.
She was employed by numerous hospitals.
Jean's greatest enjoyment came from working as a school nurse in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.
Jean and Bob settled in DeLand in 1990, where Jean enjoyed playing bridge and attending various musical concerts.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Children's Way, Deltona, FL 32725 would be appreciated.
We will remember Jean as a special person to be missed by all her John Knox Village friends, and as passionate about reading and learning. She was appreciated for her sense of humor and her presence.
Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill in DeLand is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sep. 16 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
First United Methodist Church of DeLand
