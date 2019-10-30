|
|
Jeanette Ann Loconte passed away Oct. 27, 2019, and is now in true peace.
We could tell you she was the daughter of Edward and Winifred Wernert, and that she grew up in Amherst, Ohio, the middle child of three kids.
All of that seems insignificant for those of us she left behind here on Earth. What is important is this:
Jeanette raised two boys who will always know she hung the moon and is the reason they are who they are today.
She was feisty and fun, loved to laugh, and was very giving of herself. She was a true friend to those who crossed her path.
Not a day went by that Jeanette didn't talk about her boys, her grandchildren, and her most favorite subject these days, her great-grandchildren.
We will miss her daily calls but will never stop talking to her.
While it hurts for us now, we know she is in her true home.
Mom is survived by Mike and Janet LoConte, Dave and Lori Loconte, Pauline LoConte and Mark Oslizlo. Grandma is survived by Jessica and Ryan Henson, and Nicholas and Andrew Loconte. GiGi is survived by Millie, and Charlie and James Henson.
Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019