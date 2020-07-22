Prominent local neurologist Dr. Jeffrey Corak, 65, died July 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his family, following a brief but valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. There will be a celebration of his life scheduled at a later date.
Dr. Corak was born in Queens, New York, and grew up in Miami.
He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Florida at age 19, and his medical degree from the University of Genoa in Genoa, Italy.
Dr. Corak performed his residency and internship training at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Hampton Roads, Virginia, and was a fellow of the Academy of Psychiatry and Neurology.
In 1995, he moved to DeLand, and began practicing neurology at Central Florida Neurologic Consultants.
In 2009, Dr. Corak formed his own practice, Volusia Neurology, where he practiced until March of this year.
He had a huge impact on the community, where he was a compassionate and caring physician, and had a heart for the underserved.
Known by many as the "Rock 'n' Roll Doctor," Dr. Corak was an avid lover and collector of music. Welcome on any trivia team, he could name the song, the year performed, the producer, and the backup musicians on almost any album. He passed peacefully listening to his favorite band, Pink Floyd.
Dr. Corak is survived by his wife, Melissa Allman Corak; his brother, Craig Corak; sister-in-law Sally Corak; nephew Jared Corak; five stepsons, Cory Allman, Zachary Weisheit, Seth Weisheit, Jacob Weisheit and Jared Weisheit; three grandchildren, Abigail, Zachary and Reagan; and in-laws Gordon and Sandra Allman.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for the amazing compassion and care from Dr. Bhanu Visvalingam, Heather Launer, R.N., and the entire team at Mid-Florida Hematology and Oncology.
The family asks that memorials be directed to Halifax Health Hospice, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the American Cancer Society
.