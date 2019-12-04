|
Jeffrey Dean Kaufman, 54, a longtime resident of DeLand, joined our Lord Nov. 27, 2019. A celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at 279 River Road in Oak Hill.
Born in Wisconsin, Mr. Kaufman was a business owner.
He was known for his quick wit and kind heart.
Preceded in death by his father, Dennis Kaufman, and grandmother Phyllis Dudley, Jeffrey is survived by his mother, June; his dad, Jerry Stilling; his wife, Ilica; five children, Brianna, Jacob, Samantha, Chase and Braeden; three grandchildren; five siblings, Lisa, Lori (Chris), Tony (Patty), Danny (Karyn) and Wendy, along with aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jeff Kaufman was a man who loved deeply, and the memories he leaves behind will bring comfort, though his loss will be felt forever.
Alavon Direct Cremation Service was in charge.
