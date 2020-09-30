DELAND - Jeremiah Francis Xavier Heiss entered this world on Oct. 4, 1974, the youngest child of Fred E. and Mary M. Leding Heiss of Hollister, Missouri. He passed away at his home on Aug. 28, 2020.

Jeremiah was baptized at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson, Missouri.

He attended school from kindergarten through 12th grade in Hollister.

Following graduation, Jeremiah served our country in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He received his bachelor's degree from Missouri State University in Springfield.

Jeremiah was the guy no one could get enough of. He was so very intelligent, had a razor-sharp wit, and was sometimes sarcastic, but mostly just adorably witty.

He loved to play a guitar and sing. Reading was a great passion that constantly fed his intellectual self.

Jeremiah has been called "a masterpiece," and a "gentle giant." One of his friends described "a smile that could melt rock, and a piercing gaze that could freeze it back again." Another wrote, "He was one of the deepest friendships I've ever experienced."

He was such a great guy; he just had a peaceful spirit.

Jeremiah was preceded in death by his older sister, Stephanie Carol Heiss. He is survived by his parents of Hollister; sister Veronica Fenton and her husband, Clyde, of Harrison, Arkansas; sister Carmen Heiss of Branson; sister Gina Mauldin of Fort Smith, Arkansas; sister Mona Fleming and her husband, Paul, of Scott, Arkansas; brother Leo Heiss and his wife, Heather, of DeLand; sister Andrea Davidson of Forsyth, Missouri; 14 nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jeremiah Heiss, who most certainly burned brightly, and most definitely made big shadows for God to move in, will be celebrated at a service Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 203 Vaughn Drive in Branson. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. He will be interred at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, 1638 MO-76 in Branson, following Mass.

Donations in honor of Jeremiah Francis Heiss can be made to Our Lady Cares, c/o Our Lady of the Lake, 203 Vaughn Drive, Branson, MO 65616. Donations there help to get the necessities and food to the area homeless and those who find themselves in a difficult time. Thank you for honoring Jeremiah and his memory by donating to this ministry.



