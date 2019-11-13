|
PIERSON - Jerry Randolph Wilson, 78, passed away Nov. 5, 2019, at his home. For those wishing to stop by for comfort and conversation, there will be a celebration of his life 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Dreka Theater, 112 E. New York Ave. in Downtown DeLand.
Mr. Wilson was born March 5, 1941, to Jewell Lucinda Tallman and Orley Adron Wilson, at his family home in New Boston, Missouri, weighing in at more than 10 pounds.
Jerry received a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville, Missouri.
Following his education, he enjoyed a meaningful career in education, teaching industrial arts and driver's education, along with coaching in the high-school arena.
Jerry's career path changed to include commercial-construction administration and project management.
This prompted a family move to Florida, where he would remain for the rest of his life.
While in Florida, he started up Jerry R. Wilson Construction Co. and, later in life, he worked for longtime friend and former employee Thad Harty of Harty Tractor Services.
Much of Jerry's free time was spent tinkering on automotive projects (usually a Mustang in the garage up on jacks), appreciating soulful music, or schooling his grandchildren in a game or two of hearts.
Jerry was a hardworking, well-respected and kindhearted man, who never knew a stranger and lit up a room with his contagious grin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carolyn Sue Hanna Wilson; three children, Cris Wilson Pitchford (Scott Pitchford), Chip Wilson and Polly Wilson (Ken Copley); three granddaughters, Jess Serwanski (Riggs Serwanski), Kelsey Pitchford and Wyatt Wilson; and two sisters, Reva Carroll Stiles of Kirksville and Etta Wyvonne Marshall of Kansas City. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Arleta Waverly Wilson.
Memorial donations may be made to Collective Church in DeLand, or to The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia in DeLand, or by sponsoring a teacher or classroom through Volusia County Schools. Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 13 to Nov. 21, 2019