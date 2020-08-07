DELAND - Jerry Robert Holder, 75, died July 30, 2020, at his home. A funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Liberty Baptist Church in DeLand.

Jerry leaves his wife of 36 years, Natalie; daughters Allison and Aja (Dave); son Daniel (Tina); grandsons Daniel, Holder, Miller and Brett; granddaughters Mallory and Abby; brother H.D.; and many close friends.

Born June 2, 1945, and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the son of Herbert and Nellie, Jerry graduated from Central High School in 1963.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1965, and was honorably discharged in 1966.

In the early 1970s, after a trip to Florida with friends, Jerry moved to Daytona Beach and began working in the pest-control industry. He was Orkin Salesman of the Year in 1974, before going on to work as the manager at Joe D. Smith Pest Control.

On June 1, 1978, Jerry started Holder Pest Control in DeLand. He was a hard worker and loved being a business owner in the DeLand community.

Jerry enjoyed physical activity, working in his yard, and doing bike shows. He and Natalie took many cross-country road trips on their motorcycles, and these became some of Jerry's favorite memories to recount in his later years.

Jerry loved cats, and always had at least three, often more.

He was also known for his love of sweets, and was often seen around town picking up ice cream or a Frosty.

He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and business associates.



