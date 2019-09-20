|
DELAND - Jimmy Rodes Lawrence, 75, passed away suddenly Sept. 16, 2019. To honor a life well-lived, a viewing will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Lankford Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.
The family will be honoring Jimmy by wearing Gator orange and blue, and encourage any who would like to join them in doing the same.
When you ask what Jimmy has done in our community, the answer would be - What hasn't he done?!
Being in the family fern, poultry and agriculture industry during his life led Jimmy to serve as president on many boards.
Jimmy became the spokesperson for the fern industry, talking to TV reporters when something happened in the industry.
He was a man of great faith, and served at Trinity United Methodist Church, a church his great-grandfather helped build.
In community service. Jimmy was past president of the Kiwanis and Quarterback clubs and the DeLand Area Chamber of Commerce, among others.
Jimmy was instrumental in the fundraising efforts to bring the YMCA to West Volusia.
He assisted the Rotary Clubs when the Honor Air Flights took veterans to Washington, D.C., making the trip three times.
He and his wife, Patty, left DeLand to move to Cedar Key. Jimmy found a part-time job driving a school bus there for many years.
Jimmy was an avid Gator fan, and was often seen riding in his Gator-themed golf cart around Cedar Key.
After moving back to DeLand, Jimmy could be seen Sundays ushering at the church, and he even worked part time as a funeral assistant at Lankford Funeral Home.
Family was important to him. He loved taking trips with Patty in their motor home.
Until recently, Jimmy volunteered at AdventHealth DeLand. Jimmy was anything but idle during his life.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 43 years, Patty; son Jamie Lawrence Jr. (Younghee ); daughters LeAnn Strickland and Ronette Lawrence; and five grandchildren, Jacob, Gavin, Brittney, Betty and Raleigh.
Memorial donations may be made at Mainstreet Community Bank for the Jimmy Lawrence Scholarship given by the DeLand Bulldog Boosters.
