Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Jacksonville
3928 Baymeadows Suite 108
Jacksonville, FL 32217
(904) 733-4510
For more information about
Joan Jenkins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Lea (Houchin) Jenkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Lea (Houchin) Jenkins Obituary
LAKE HELEN - Joan Lea Houchin Jenkins, 82, passed peacefully Feb. 12, 2020, at AdventHealth DeLand, surrounded by her children. Joan's wish was to be cremated. Her ashes will be placed in Hawaii. A celebration of her life took place Feb. 15 in Lake Helen. Another will be held during the summer in Nebraska.
Mrs. Jenkins was born in Stuart, Nebraska, and grew up in Elkhorn, Nebraska.
She married Neil M. Jenkins in 1959, and raised three children during her husband's military career.
Joan loved sports, traveling, camping and cooking, and meeting new people.
Joan is survived by her sons, Dennis Jenkins and Annette Anderson of Omaha, Nebraska, and Paul and Karen (Petersen) Jenkins of Anchorage, Alaska; daughter Susan (Jenkins) and Mansour Sakkez of St. George, Utah; grandchildren Ariel and Eric Jenkins, Kenny and Bryan Jenkins, and Yasmine, Ali and Hassan Sakkez; brother Donald "Lowell" Houchin; sisters Barb Vasek and Judy Kerkhoff, all from Nebraska; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Margaret Houchin; brother Robert Houchin; and husband Neil Jenkins.
The full obituary can be found at www.legacy.com/link.asp?i=ls000195400905.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 21 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -