LAKE HELEN - Joan Lea Houchin Jenkins, 82, passed peacefully Feb. 12, 2020, at AdventHealth DeLand, surrounded by her children. Joan's wish was to be cremated. Her ashes will be placed in Hawaii. A celebration of her life took place Feb. 15 in Lake Helen. Another will be held during the summer in Nebraska.
Mrs. Jenkins was born in Stuart, Nebraska, and grew up in Elkhorn, Nebraska.
She married Neil M. Jenkins in 1959, and raised three children during her husband's military career.
Joan loved sports, traveling, camping and cooking, and meeting new people.
Joan is survived by her sons, Dennis Jenkins and Annette Anderson of Omaha, Nebraska, and Paul and Karen (Petersen) Jenkins of Anchorage, Alaska; daughter Susan (Jenkins) and Mansour Sakkez of St. George, Utah; grandchildren Ariel and Eric Jenkins, Kenny and Bryan Jenkins, and Yasmine, Ali and Hassan Sakkez; brother Donald "Lowell" Houchin; sisters Barb Vasek and Judy Kerkhoff, all from Nebraska; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Margaret Houchin; brother Robert Houchin; and husband Neil Jenkins.
The full obituary can be found at www.legacy.com/link.asp?i=ls000195400905.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 21 to Mar. 11, 2020