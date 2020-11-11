1/1
Joann "JoJo" Fancher
Joann "JoJo" Fancher, 85, went to heaven peacefully in her home Nov. 8, 2020, while under the care of Kindred Hospice. A celebration of life service will take place after the new year.
Joann was a graduate of DeLand High School, where she met her husband of 63 years, Melvin Fancher.
After Joann's husband graduated from the University of Florida in 1960, she and Melvin moved to Fort Lauderdale, where they lived until 1996 and raised two children.
Joann was a housewife.
She volunteered in PTA, and was a member of PEO.
JoJo eventually went back to college to become a registered nurse, and worked many years for a local oncologist.
Upon her husband's retirement, they returned to DeLand, where they enjoyed playing golf and visiting with friends and family.
Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin, and her beloved son, Steven. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Long (Rob); precious granddaughter, Shelby Jo Dula; brother-in-law Norman; sister Joyce Kramer (Matt); and many loving nieces and nephews.
Joann especially enjoyed listening to her only grandchild, Shelby, sing.
She was an avid basketball fan, and enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joann's name to Kindred Hospice, 1717 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Suite 130, Daytona Beach, FL 32117. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill is in charge.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 11 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
