DELAND - Joe Dale Cogburn, 89, passed away Feb. 12, 2020, in hospice care. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Stetson Baptist Church in DeLand, with visitation 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.
Mr. Cogburn was born June 27, 1930, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Dale was an insurance executive, and a member of Stetson Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife Kay; son Kenny Cogburn of Daytona Beach; daughters Kay Ferrell (Phil) of Lillington, North Carolina, and Kim Grice (Curt) of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren Evan Cogburn, Kyle Cogburn, Lindsay Wheeler, Lauren Sexton, Leslie Seals, Emily Simmons, Ashley Cauble and Corey Lark; and great-grandchildren Emma Cogburn, Jackson Seals, Luke Simmons, Jude Simmons, Ezra Cauble, Evie Joy Cauble, Elon Cauble and Kayleigh Seals.
Dale loved Kay's children, Diane Marsh, Beth Green and Glenn Manning, and her five grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 14 to Feb. 29, 2020