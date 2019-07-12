DELAND - Dr. John "Doc" Gaffney passed away peacefully in his home July 3, 2019. A celebration of his life will take place with his closest friends.

Dr. Gaffney is survived by his stepson, Steven Gaffney of Coral Springs.

Born in White Plains, New York, in 1932, Doc, as he was affectionately known, served in the U.S. Navy as a pilot.

Prior to his service, he graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College in 1955, along with both of his parents.

Dr. Gaffney served on the board of the Florida Chiropractic Association for six years, and was president 1979-80.

In 2015, he received the Kudo Award from the association for practicing nearly 60 years.

Doc's accomplishments were numerous, but he also knew how to have fun.

He founded the Falling Angels Skydiving Club in 1960 in DeLand, and was one of the first parachutists to make free fall jumps in Florida. DeLand has become an international center for parachuting as a direct result. Published in The West Volusia Beacon from July 12 to July 27, 2019