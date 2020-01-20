|
John Michael DeLisa, loving son, brother and father, 45, passed away Dec. 31, 2019. A funeral service was held Jan. 11 at Community United Methodist Church in DeBary.
John was born Oct. 22, 1974, in Fort Lauderdale to Frank and Dixie DeLisa. In 1975, his parents moved to Chicago, where he lived until the age of 15. He then moved with his parents to Deltona in 1990.
John graduated from Deltona High School.
He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1993, was injured during basic training, and was honorably discharged.
In 2007, John married Lynn Marie Poppleton. Together they raised a beautiful daughter, Myriah.
John had a passion for cooking, and he studied at the Walt Disney World Culinary Institute, where he worked for several years at various ethnic restaurants.
His love for cooking led him to work in a variety of restaurant settings, and he was always looking for one more delicious recipe to create for family or friends. As John's daughter became older, he also enjoyed cooking with her.
John was also an avid Star Wars collector, always on the lookout for one more figurine to add to his collection. He dedicated one entire room in his home to his Star Wars collection.
John, his wife and their daughter never missed a Star Wars convention, especially the ones at Walt Disney World. Dressing up as a Star Wars character for the conventions was something they all loved to do.
John loved being out in nature, and enjoyed going to community parks, hiking or just feeding the fish.
He had a gentle, loving nature and was always looking for ways to help his family.
John was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Minnie DeLisa, and Warren and Donna Pike. He is survived by his parents, Frank and Dixie DeLisa; his daughter, Myriah; a brother, Tony DeLisa; sister Tina Mayes and her husband, Aaron; his ex-wife, Lynn Poppleton; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
A.C. Marchbank Family Funeral Home in Deltona was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 20 to Jan. 30, 2020